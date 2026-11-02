A species of fly previously thought to inhabit only the tropics has been discovered in the Himalayas

Scientists have discovered and classified a new species of worm fly called Vermitigris tsangyanggyatso, whose first larvae were found in the Himalayas as far back as 1978. For a long time, scientists were unable to determine the insect’s taxonomic classification due to the absence of adult specimens; however, in 2025, during research in Yadun County, researchers managed to collect identified adult specimens.

Analysis showed that the insect has adapted to life in the humid Himalayan environment. Adults reach 19.5 mm in length with a wingspan of nearly 16 mm; they have a solid yellowish-brown or reddish-brown abdomen without stripes and an unusually short rostrum. The larvae of this species range from 20 to 28 mm in length and hunt by creating funnel-shaped traps in sand or loose soil to ensnare small animals.

Source: Daily Galaxy.

In Yunnan Province in southwestern China, scientists have discovered a new species of fungus—Dianjunus rex. Its fruiting bodies can reach 50 centimeters in height and weigh nearly 2.2 kilograms.

On an underwater mountain off the coast of Costa Rica, researchers described a new species of eight-rayed coral, Laurinque elenya, and established a new family for it—Laurinqueidae.

Read us on