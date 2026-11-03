US President Donald Trump said in Washington that he is not considering launching a strike on Iran after the US midterm elections. At the same time, he said that a deal with Tehran is possible, the Jerusalem Post reports.

In recent weeks, Trump had hinted at a possible resumption of military strikes after the elections. However, on Monday, answering journalists' questions after a speech near the Washington Reflecting Pool, he denied that he was considering such a move.

Talks in Doha

For the third consecutive day, Iranian negotiators held consultations in Doha with Qatari mediators aimed at reaching an agreement to end the war. Trump said that, in his view, Iran wants to make a deal.

US Vice President J.D. Vance reported a number of positive conversations with the Iranian side and said that he and Trump view the prospects for a negotiated settlement positively. Trump stressed that the United States would not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

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The US president also said that Washington still needs to “take care of” one or two sites in Iran, including a possible nuclear site at Pickaxe Mountain, and that the United States could strike them quickly.

Conversation with Netanyahu

According to The Wall Street Journal, as cited by the Jerusalem Post, Trump discussed by phone on Saturday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the possible resumption of military action against Iran. The outlet wrote that before this, the US president had consulted senior military commanders on options for resuming large-scale combat operations.

Axios, citing Israeli and US sources, reported that Netanyahu urged Trump to resume strikes immediately after the elections, while the US president wanted to give diplomatic contacts more time. The White House and Netanyahu’s office did not comment on the content of the conversation. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Trump prefers a diplomatic solution to the issue but has considerable confidence in the military option if it is necessary.

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