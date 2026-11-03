US President Donald Trump said on November 2 that progress had been made in talks with Iran aimed at avoiding a resumption of war. On Truth Social, he wrote that an agreement with Tehran “could happen” and that Iran wants a settlement as soon as possible. Channel NewsAsia reports.

US Vice President J.D. Vance also expressed optimism about a possible deal. According to him, the sides have managed to make some progress, but more needs to be done.

Indirect contacts through mediators

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Washington and Tehran are holding indirect negotiations through mediators. He described the consultations as intensive given the sensitivity and seriousness of the situation, and noted that Qatar and Pakistan are playing an active mediating role.

Axios previously reported that Vance sent a letter to the head of Iran’s national security, Mohsen Rezaei, regarding the possibility of new talks. Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref called the messages received from the United States “recognition of our victory.”

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Conditions regarding the Strait of Hormuz

A senior Iranian official said that Tehran is ready to open the Strait of Hormuz within two days if Washington agrees to the demands put forward. They include ending the war on all fronts, unfreezing Iranian assets, lifting oil sanctions, and ending the counter-blockade of Iranian ports.

In September, Iran proposed a seven-day plan to open the strait under these conditions. The blockage of this route, which is important for energy exports from the Persian Gulf, caused oil prices to rise, while on November 2 they fell by more than 7% amid hopes of a possible easing of the conflict.

Araghchi also said that the United States must agree to a new transit route through the strait, coordinated by Iran and Oman, lift recently imposed sanctions, and reduce the US military presence in the region. China and Oman called on Washington and Tehran to resolve their differences through political and diplomatic means.

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