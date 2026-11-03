In Cyprus, the son of 61-year-old Olga Vasilyeva, whose murder, according to investigators, was confessed to by a 43-year-old Syrian citizen, told investigators that the man had demanded €70,000 from his mother. As Cyprus Mail reports, the money was allegedly intended as compensation for a road accident involving another car.

Testimony of the deceased woman's son

Vasilyeva's son arrived in Cyprus from Russia and gave testimony to investigators from the Limassol Police Criminal Investigation Department on Monday. He said that his mother met the suspect in a café about five months before her death and had told her son about her relationship with him.

According to the son, he feared that the man might financially exploit his mother. Vasilyeva allegedly offered to return a necklace given by the suspect to help him meet his financial demands.

Review of financial transactions

Police are also determining whether the suspect received money from Vasilyeva before her death or took it after the murder. Investigators are searching for the sum that, according to their information, the woman withdrew before her death. Her car was examined in the presence of her son, and evidence was collected for forensic examination.

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At present, the investigation has no evidence that the man received funds from Vasilyeva during her lifetime or appropriated them after the murder. Some of the cash withdrawal transactions reviewed by law enforcement officers were likely made by the woman herself for another reason. Investigators expect to obtain more information after gaining access to bank records.

Circumstances of the case

Vasilyeva's body was found in a well in Moniatis. A forensic examination established that she sustained severe head injuries as a result of repeated hammer blows, although it was not possible to determine the exact number of blows. Investigators also believe that the suspect poured bleach over the body before placing it in the pit, likely attempting to prevent the spread of the smell of decomposition.

Police are collecting the remaining forensic evidence and testimonies to complete the case file. In consultations with the legal service, investigators are considering whether the evidence provides grounds for charges of premeditated murder or murder without premeditation. The circumstances of the death and the existence of evidence of advance planning will be decisive, since a confession alone is insufficient to establish prior intent.

Also on Sunday evening, the 43-year-old detainee argued with another detainee at the Limassol Police headquarters. He was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure and was then placed in isolation.

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