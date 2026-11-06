Trump confirmed a meeting with Putin's special envoy Dmitriev

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that he had met with Vladimir Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev.

Trump did not disclose any details of the talks with the Russian representative, but stated that Russia’s war against Ukraine is very close to ending. According to him, the upcoming agreement will be “big and beautiful” and may extend far beyond the scope of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, encompassing all of Europe.

At the same time, Trump clarified that he had not met with the Ukrainian delegation and did not explain what terms the potential agreement would entail.

Earlier, Dmitriev presented Melania Trump with a painting of a girl who had been taken from Oleshky to Russia.

On November 5, a meeting between representatives of Ukraine and Russia took place at the White House, organized by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

Trump made a cynical comment regarding the deaths of civilians in Ukraine caused by Russian strikes.

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