Spain will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 437 million euros

Spain will allocate 437 million euros to Ukraine for military support. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the new aid package following a phone call with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The leaders discussed the specifics of the aid and the protection of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, which is under constant Russian attack. According to Zelenskyy, Russia has damaged more Ukrainian locomotives this year than in all previous years of the war combined, and continues to destroy the power grid and water supply systems, which is why the situation remains dire, particularly in Kyiv.

The president thanked Spain for its defense and humanitarian support and expressed his condolences to the Spanish people following the recent train tragedy in Toledo.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy met with King Felipe VI of Spain.

Prior to that, on November 5, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Andorran Prime Minister Xavier Espot Samora possible assistance in the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. According to the head of state, Ukraine has already managed to return 2,790 children out of more than 20,000 who were illegally taken by Russia.

During a meeting in Madrid with European Council President António Costa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for European representatives to participate in negotiations regarding security guarantees and Ukraine’s economic recovery.

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