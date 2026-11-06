Trump made a cynical comment about the deaths of civilians in Ukraine caused by Russian strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump called the war in Ukraine a “bloodbath” and stated that civilians are dying on both sides of the conflict. He made these remarks in response to Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities, also mentioning civilian casualties in Russia.

When asked by a reporter about Putin currently killing Ukrainian civilians in their homes, buses, and schools, Donald Trump shifted the focus to Russia.

The U.S. president said he constantly raises this issue, but immediately adds “and the other way around,” asserting that Russia is also losing civilians and that everything that is happening is a “bloodbath.”

On November 4, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, announced that he was heading to Washington, D.C., where he is scheduled to meet with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

Earlier, Lubinets explained his handshakes with the Russian ombudswoman.

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of residents from Oleshky.

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