A federal court in Massachusetts dismissed a lawsuit by US President Donald Trump’s administration, which demanded that Harvard University provide detailed data on applicants. US District Judge Myeong J. Joun ruled that the federal government had not demonstrated compliance with the required administrative procedures before going to court, Anadolu Agency reports.

Procedural violations

The judge noted that the US Department of Justice had insufficiently established that it had notified Harvard in advance of the specific violations alleged against it, as well as of its intention to seek judicial enforcement. The US Department of Education also did not demonstrate that it had taken the required steps to achieve voluntary compliance before referring the case to court.

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What data the government demanded

In the lawsuit, the government demanded information about every applicant, including academic records, data on race and ethnicity, essays, and admission decisions. The requests were part of federal reviews of the university’s compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 in an investigation into alleged racial discrimination.

The lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice to the government’s right to refile it after correcting the procedural deficiencies. The court’s decision does not determine whether Harvard must ultimately provide the requested records or whether the federal government’s demands are legally justified. The federal investigation into the university’s admissions practices remains ongoing.

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