US President Donald Trump signed two proclamations on Election Day dedicated to space and anti-communism. As The Hill reports, one of the documents was the American Declaration of Freedom in Space.

Declaration on space

The declaration states that the Solar System and outer space are open to exploration, development, use and the establishment of a permanent presence by US citizens.

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Anti-Communism Week

In the second proclamation, Trump declared the period from November 1 to 7 Anti-Communism Week. In the document, the president called on Americans to firmly defend the American way of life from any threats and protect freedom from the darkness of communism.

Election Day

The signing of the proclamations was announced as the first polling stations began to close on Election Day. According to polls, Trump and the Republican Party were engaged in a difficult fight to retain their majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate. The Hill also wrote that Trump was expected to follow the results on Tuesday evening during an election night party in the East Room of the White House.

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