In Estonia, the Centre Party has topped a new Norstat public opinion poll, receiving 24.2% support. It was followed by Isamaa with 23% and the Social Democratic Party with 17.4%, ERR News reports.

Changes in ratings

Over the week, support for the Centre Party rose by 1.1 percentage points and reached its highest level since July 2020. Isamaa’s rating changed little over this period.

Over four weeks, the Social Democratic Party gained 2.7 percentage points. Its current result is the highest since August 2024.

The Conservative People’s Party of Estonia (EKRE) ranked fourth with 12.8% support, losing one percentage point over the week. The Reform Party received 11.9%; over the past six weeks, its rating has declined by a total of 2.1 percentage points.

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Possible distribution of seats

Parempoolsed, or the Right, would also pass the electoral threshold with 6% support. The coalition party Eesti 200 has 1.3%. The Koos party was supported by 0.7% of respondents, the Estonian Greens by 0.6%, and the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives ERK by 0.3%.

The combined support for the parties of the governing coalition stands at 13.2%, while opposition parties represented in the Riigikogu have 77.4%. According to calculations by political scientist Martin Mölder, with such results the Centre Party could receive 27 seats in parliament, Isamaa 25, the Social Democrats 19, EKRE 13, the Reform Party 12, and Parempoolsed five.

The aggregated results cover the period from October 5 to November 1. The survey involved 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age.

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