A federal court in the District of Columbia, United States, has allowed Ahlam Tamimi to be served with legal documents via the social network X in a civil case initiated by the parents of 15-year-old Malki Roth. As The Jerusalem Post reports, the decision was made because Tamimi’s exact address in Jordan is unknown.

How service will be carried out

The plaintiffs must contact the Jordanian media outlet Etar, where Tamimi works as a columnist, send a letter to her lawyer Mustafa Nasrallah, and publish the summons online. The court concluded that the combination of these steps could reasonably ensure that she is notified of the case.

The National Jewish Advocacy Center is handling the case on behalf of Malki Roth’s estate. Her parents, Arnold and Frimet Roth, said the lawsuit creates legal pressure on Tamimi in a US court for the first time. They also noted that criminal prosecution in the United States, according to them, has not progressed for more than ten years.

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The Jerusalem bombing case

According to the publication, Tamimi was sentenced to 16 life terms for her involvement in the suicide bombing on August 9, 2001, at the Sbarro restaurant in central Jerusalem. Fifteen people were killed, including seven children and a pregnant woman. Tamimi, who was then a student and part-time journalist, chose the attack site and accompanied the perpetrator to the restaurant.

In 2011, she was released as part of a prisoner exchange deal linked to the release of Gilad Shalit, after which she moved to Jordan. The United States is seeking Tamimi on charges of conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction against a US national outside the country resulting in death, as well as aiding the attack.

National Jewish Advocacy Center representative Mark Goldfeder said that if the plaintiffs win, the court ruling could be registered in other jurisdictions and affect assets or payments connected to the US financial system. He also expressed hope that the case would increase attention in the United States to Jordan’s refusal to extradite Tamimi.

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