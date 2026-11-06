Tusk mocked the opposition after a banner appeared calling him a dictator

On November 6, during a speech by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, members of the opposition Law and Justice Party (PiS) unfurled posters in the Sejm bearing the slogans “Tusk is a dictator” and accusing the government of attempting a coup d’état.

Mezola reacted ironically to the protest, saying, “Such is democracy.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also joked about the opposition members’ behavior. “In a minute, they’ll start singing and selling watches,” he wrote on social media platform X.

Source: Polskie Radio

In Poland, the head of the President’s Office, Zbigniew Bogucki, discussed with the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, Jan Grabec, the organization of a possible meeting between President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Polish Peasants’ Party, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, and the leader of the Confederation, Sławomir Menczen. The head of government stated that he has complete confidence in Kosiniak-Kamysz, calling him not only the deputy prime minister but also a trustworthy person and his friend.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk addressed the Sejm during a debate on a motion of no confidence in Minister of the Interior and Administration Marcin Kerwinski, initiated by the Law and Justice (PiS) party. The head of government defended the minister and criticized the opposition.

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