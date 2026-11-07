Foreign nationals are among those killed and injured in the terrorist attack in Krakow

Following the attack, which left six people dead, one of the deceased foreign nationals has been identified. Five other foreign nationals were injured.

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kerwinski made this announcement during a press conference in Krakow this evening, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Among the victims who have been identified is one foreign national,” Kiewiński said, without specifying the person’s nationality.

According to him, 16 people are currently in hospitals, 13 of whom are in critical condition. “Five of the 16 injured are foreign nationals,” the minister clarified.

Two police officers and the terrorist were injured. The condition of one of the officers and the attacker is extremely critical.

According to preliminary findings from the investigation, the shooter acted alone.

“The police have no reason to believe that there were multiple perpetrators of this horrific mass shooting. It appears that the attacker acted alone,” stated the Minister of Internal Affairs. He noted that law enforcement officials will review the surveillance camera footage again.

Kierwinski refuted earlier media reports that the attacker was a member of the military. According to him, all evidence indicates that the attacker “held very radical views” and “was fascinated by far-right ideologies.”

The minister reported that a significant number of weapons were found in the car the shooter was driving, and the shots were fired from an automatic weapon. The investigation is ongoing, and the area around the car is being secured by police and the fire department.

The Minister of Internal Affairs also stated that the attacker is a Polish citizen and hails from the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship. According to him, investigative operations are underway at the house where he lived, which require the presence of police counterterrorism units.

The minister announced that more information about the motives behind the attack is likely to emerge in the coming hours, including whether the perpetrator acted under someone’s influence and whether he collaborated with anyone.

According to updated information, the attacker is 24-year-old Michal O., who lived in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski and worked as a lathe operator.

Source: Ukrinform

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on whether any Ukrainians were injured during the shooting in Kraków.

Earlier, Zelenskyy responded to the deadly shooting in downtown Kraków.

Krakow declared a period of mourning until November 11 following the shooting.

Following the shooting in Kraków, European leaders expressed their condolences to Poland.

The attacker in Krakow was a 25-year-old Polish man; at least six people were killed.

Read us on