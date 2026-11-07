Europe Issues Ultimatum to the Kremlin Amid Negotiations – Bloomberg

European countries are not prepared to consider Moscow’s proposals to change the continent’s security architecture as long as Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine and violates international agreements. This stance could deepen divisions between European allies and the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Bloomberg.

European officials insist that Vladimir Putin’s demands—made even before the full-scale invasion—are unacceptable. At that time, the Kremlin effectively demanded a reduction in NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe. European countries believe there is no point in discussing such issues while Moscow is waging war against Ukraine.

One of the main principles of the current security system is deterring Russian aggression. Therefore, according to European representatives, negotiations to change it—while Russia is violating existing agreements—would be illogical.

At the same time, the U.S. approach differs. The Donald Trump administration seeks to discuss European security issues in parallel with other topics in peace negotiations with Russia. This is causing concern in European capitals.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly stated that the U.S. recognizes the importance of protecting European sovereignty, NATO’s central role in collective defense, and the right of each state to make its own decisions regarding its security.

Trump’s Special Representative Jared Kushner, following talks with European and Ukrainian officials, said that Washington is working on practical agreements that would take into account the security interests of all parties. Among the proposed measures are ongoing security consultations, reliable crisis communication channels, transparency in military activities, and measures to reduce the risk of escalation.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski cautioned that allies should not seek peace more than Putin himself does. He also criticized the approach of U.S. officials, who, in his view, are focusing on territorial issues, while the Kremlin’s true goal is to restore the Russian Empire.

Criticism is also being voiced in the U.S. Congress. Democratic Senator Michael Bennett pointed out that a European security system already exists—namely, NATO—and that the main threat to the continent is not a lack of dialogue, but the Russian president.

Security guarantees for Ukraine after the war ends remain a separate issue. Allies are discussing the possibility of providing Kyiv with guarantees similar to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, specifically military aid and weapons in the event of a new Russian attack. At the same time, Moscow opposes the presence of Western troops in Ukraine, while Kyiv and its European partners view such a presence as a key deterrent against future aggression.

According to sources speaking to Bloomberg, European officials insist that a ceasefire must come first, followed by agreements on post-war security. All European states must be part of such agreements.

Negotiations involving Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. are set to resume next week in Abu Dhabi. The parties plan to continue discussing mechanisms for implementing and monitoring potential peace agreements, as well as measures to reduce tensions. European representatives are likely to be in the city as well, but will join the talks only if sufficient progress is made.

The territorial issue has effectively been put on hold for now, as it requires decisions at the highest political level. Putin continues to demand that all of Donbas be handed over to Russia and, according to European officials, shows no willingness to engage in serious negotiations to end the war in the coming months.

Source: Bloomberg

Earlier, Sibiga outlined Ukraine’s main demands ahead of the Abu Dhabi talks.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, will lead the Ukrainian delegation at the international talks scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).

During the upcoming peace talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine plans to raise the issue of security guarantees. Other priorities include halting attacks on energy infrastructure, reopening the “grain corridor,” exchanging prisoners of war, and organizing a meeting of state leaders.

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