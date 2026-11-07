The Foreign Ministry reported whether any Ukrainians were injured during the shooting in Krakow

There are no Ukrainian citizens among those injured in the deadly shooting in Krakow. The incident occurred on the afternoon of November 7; a total of six people were killed, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that, according to police, no Ukrainian citizens were injured during the shooting.

Earlier, Zelenskyy responded to the deadly shooting in downtown Krakow.

Krakow declared a period of mourning until November 11 following the shooting.

Following the shooting in Krakow, European leaders expressed their condolences to Poland.

The attacker in Krakow was a 25-year-old Polish man; at least six people were killed.

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