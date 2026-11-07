Up to 200 protesters were detained at the Microsoft data center construction site in the Netherlands

Police detained between 150 and 200 activists who had trespassed onto the construction site of Microsoft's data center in Amsterdam. Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the project, and those detained are accused of trespassing.

“Dutch police said they arrested between 150 and 200 protesters for trespassing after hundreds of people entered the construction site of Microsoft’s data center in Amsterdam to protest the project,” the report states.

Police reported that some of those detained were found in possession of items believed to have been stolen from the construction site, while others are suspected of damaging property. All those detained were to be questioned.

According to Dutch media reports, protesters from two groups gathered at the construction site.

The climate and civic group Fossielvrij NL wanted to hold a demonstration outside the construction site due to the enormous amount of electricity consumed by data centers.

Meanwhile, activists from the group Geef Tegengas attempted to break through the fences using tools to gain access to the construction site. The group engages in blockades of infrastructure, ports, and construction sites as part of its campaign against fossil fuels, capitalism, military expansion, and large-scale technology projects.

Police reported that they initially ordered the protesters to surrender their tools before allowing them to proceed to the designated demonstration area.

Despite this, the protesters later forced their way onto the construction site.

The group Geef Tegengas described this action as Europe’s first mass protest against large data centers.

This was reported by DPA.

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The Netherlands will help Ukraine enhance the effectiveness of its F-16s in shooting down jet-powered drones.

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