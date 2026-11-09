In the U.S., 19 participants sought medical attention after a half-marathon

In Santa Barbara, California, police have launched an investigation after a large number of participants in a local half-marathon fell ill. Nineteen people with unusual symptoms sought medical attention.

Law enforcement officials are trying to determine what might have caused the participants to fall ill.

According to CBS News, law enforcement received a report from a local hospital about an unusually high number of race participants seeking medical attention. Some runners arrived at the hospital on their own, while others had to be transported by ambulance.

Representatives of the Cottage Health medical network confirmed that 19 patients were admitted to emergency rooms on Sunday morning. All of them had similar symptoms, the cause of which has not yet been determined. The medical facility noted that the number of cases related to the morning race in Santa Barbara was significantly higher than usual.

Commenting on the situation to CBS LA, the half-marathon organizers suggested that the runners’ illness might have been caused by the heat or simply physical exhaustion after running such a long distance. However, this theory has not yet been confirmed, and medical professionals continue to investigate what exactly caused such a large number of participants to become ill simultaneously.

The Santa Barbara Police Department has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and has urged anyone with relevant information to contact law enforcement. At the same time, police emphasized that there is currently no need for the public to take any special precautions. Runners who are feeling unwell are advised not to delay and to seek medical attention.

The half-marathon itself began at 7:00 a.m. on Cabrillo Boulevard and ended at 11:00 a.m. According to the organizers, more than 7,500 people participated in the race this year. It is currently unknown whether other participants who did not seek medical attention may have fallen ill.

This was reported with reference to CBS News.

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