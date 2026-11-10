Tanker with Russian Diesel Engine Turned Back 400 Miles from the U.S. — Bloomberg

The tanker Agioi Fanendes, which is transporting Russian diesel fuel to the United States, unexpectedly changed course and began moving away from the U.S. coast.

The vessel turned around approximately 400 nautical miles from New York. It is carrying about 40,000 metric tons of ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuel—nearly 300,000 barrels.

According to Bloomberg, the tanker has been following a zigzag route since November 9. Initially, after leaving the Russian port of Primorsk in late October, it listed New York as its destination, but later changed it to “to fulfill orders.”

The vessel’s management company explained that the unloading port has not yet been confirmed.

Russia had previously announced that four tankers had been loaded with diesel fuel bound for the U.S. in accordance with agreements between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Source: Bloomberg

Two sanctioned tankers carrying Russian diesel fuel, which initially reported the U.S. East Coast as their destination, have changed their routes. One is heading to Brazil, and the other to the Mediterranean Sea.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to persuade American companies to accept shipments of Russian diesel fuel that are already crossing the Atlantic Ocean. However, businesses are in no hurry to agree, even to significant discounts, fearing legal consequences and reputational damage.

On the day of the midterm congressional elections, Americans faced record-high prices for gasoline and diesel. The average price per gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.15, and diesel reached $6.29. According to estimates by researchers at Brown University, higher fuel prices have cost American consumers approximately $151 billion since the start of the war with Iran.

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