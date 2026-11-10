Iraq barred the plane carrying the Iranian national soccer team from landing at Basra Airport due to U.S. sanctions against Iranian airlines.

After being denied entry, the plane returned to Iran and landed at Abadan Airport. The team will now travel to Iraq by land.

The Iranian soccer players are heading to an international tournament featuring four national teams—Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and Palestine. The Iranian team is scheduled to play its first match on November 14 against the Palestinian national team.

As a reminder, on September 8, the U.S. added 35 Iranian airlines and other companies involved in air transportation to its sanctions list.

Source: Reuters

On August 25, oil prices fell for the second day in a row: the international benchmark Brent crude dropped below $90 per barrel, losing more than 3%. Market participants assessed the risk of renewed military strikes against Iran as lower after the U.S. threatened broader economic sanctions.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury, through the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), expanded sanctions related to Iran, adding 22 individuals and 48 entities to the list. The restrictions target individuals and companies linked, in particular, to China, Turkey, India, and the UAE.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump announced new economic sanctions against Iran, covering the aviation sector, digital assets, gold, technology, and shipping. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called these measures “Economic D-Day” and urged other countries to sever economic ties with Tehran.

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