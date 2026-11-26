According to Pashinyan, Yerevan has no intention of worsening relations with Moscow. At the same time, he stressed that Armenia will, above all, defend its own sovereignty and interests.

“We respect Russia’s sovereignty and interests, but, with all due respect, we respect our own sovereignty and interests even more,” the prime minister noted.

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He also stated that he considers it impossible to repeal the law launching the process of Armenia’s accession to the European Union. According to him, the document was adopted as part of a citizens’ initiative, and during the parliamentary elections, citizens supported this course of action.

Pashinyan emphasized that dialogue with Russia should continue in a friendly manner, and its goal is to find solutions that satisfy both sides. He plans to discuss this position during his upcoming visit to Moscow.

Separately, the prime minister addressed the issue of managing the Armenian Railway. He noted that significant investments are needed to modernize the infrastructure, and the key question is whether Russia is prepared to provide them.

Source: Panorama.am

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that the Ministry of Justice will publish the text of the country’s new Constitution on November 23. On the same day, the prime minister plans to address the public.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that he envisions his country as a member of the European Union in two decades. He made this remark in response to a question about Armenia’s future 20 years from now.

Armenia is considering the possibility of officially applying for membership in the European Union in 2027 or 2028.