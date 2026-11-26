Sofía Vergara, a 54-year-old Colombian-American actress, saw for the first time in person the seven-meter-tall bronze sculpture erected in her honor in the city of Barranquilla, Colombia.

For this occasion, the celebrity traveled to her homeland, where she met with Mayor Alejandro Char Chalhub and architect Yino Marquez, who created the monument. The sculpture depicts the actress in a blue dress with her hand on her hip.

"Last night felt like a dream. I’m so grateful," Sofia wrote on Instagram.