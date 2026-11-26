Romanian President Nicușor Dan is skeptical about the prospects of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia being reached by the end of the year. In his view, there will be more opportunities to achieve peace in the spring.

He made these remarks upon his arrival at the EU summit in Brussels.

Dan was asked about the possibility of reaching a peace agreement in Russia’s war against Ukraine by the end of the year.

“I’m not very optimistic at this point. The Russians are hoping that winter will help them by putting pressure on Ukrainian society and causing difficulties with Ukraine’s energy grid. I think there will be a better chance for peace next spring,” he said.

“That is why it is important that we continue to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia,” added the Romanian president, according to “European Truth.”

Ukraine is awaiting a date from the U.S. for new peace talks involving Europe.

Trump laughed in response to a question about a peace agreement by January.

If U.S. President Donald Trump fails to convince Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine by the end of 2026, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will appeal to the U.S. Congress to increase pressure on Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the newly elected U.S. Congress, which will begin its work in January, to demonstrate unity in its support for Ukraine.

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