Denmark has allocated 645 million euros to Ukraine for strike drones and other weapons

Denmark has prepared a new package of defense aid for Ukraine totaling 645 million euros. The funds will be used to purchase attack drones, interceptor drones, ammunition for F-16 fighter jets, and to support the PURL initiative.

According to the head of state, this reinforcement is extremely timely in light of enemy attacks on the energy sector and water and heat supply systems. In addition, Copenhagen decided to allocate 20 million euros for the energy needs of the Kherson region on the eve of the fourth anniversary of its liberation, and continues to support the Mykolaiv region.

During the talks, the parties also discussed the development of joint defense production under the Drone Deal framework and the FREYJA anti-ballistic program. The President thanked the government, parliament, and citizens of Denmark for their consistent assistance.

Source: Statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram.

On November 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark on an official visit. The trip includes scheduled meetings with the country’s leadership, members of parliament, and representatives of defense companies.

European Union member states have agreed on the terms for allocating 6.6 billion euros from the European Peace Fund to support Ukraine. As part of the agreed package, 900 million euros will be allocated to the EU’s military assistance mission for Ukraine.

The Council of the EU has allocated 4.7 billion euros in compensation to member states for weapons supplied to Ukraine.

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