Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for the Russian dictator, stated that it is still too early to discuss Vladimir Putin’s possible participation in the G20 summit. Thus, the question of his trip to Miami remains open, as does the possibility of a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

“Yes. It’s too early to say,” Peskov said in response to a question on the matter.

Earlier, Merz and Trump agreed to bring the war in Ukraine to an end as soon as possible.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that he had met with Vladimir Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev.

On November 5, a meeting between representatives of Ukraine and Russia took place at the White House, organized by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

Trump made a cynical comment about the deaths of civilians in Ukraine caused by Russian strikes.

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