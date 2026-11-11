Holiday on November 11, 2026 — Sande Day: Three Recipes for a Delicious Dessert

Every year on November 11, the United States celebrates National Sundae Day—a holiday honoring the popular dessert made with ice cream, sweet sauce, and various toppings. Its history dates back to the late 19th century, and several American cities still dispute the right to be called the birthplace of the sundae. On this day, people make this treat at home, order it at cafes, and experiment with toppings.

National Sundae Day falls on November 11 every year. In 2026, it falls on a Wednesday. It is not a federal holiday or an official day off in the U.S., but rather an informal culinary celebration dedicated to one of America’s most famous desserts.

The star of the day is the sundae. In its simplest form, it consists of one or two scoops of ice cream drizzled with chocolate, caramel, or fruit syrup. It’s often topped with whipped cream, nuts, sprinkles, and a maraschino cherry. But there’s no strict recipe: everyone can choose their favorite ice cream and pair it with different sauces and toppings.

It’s precisely this ability to customize the dessert to one’s own taste that has made it so popular. Some people choose classic vanilla ice cream with hot chocolate, while others prefer a combination of fruit, nuts, and caramel. In cafes, sundaes are often served in tall glass bowls so that all the layers are visible. At home, you can even make one in a regular glass or a small bowl.

How the dessert came to be and why it was named sundae

The exact place where the sundae was first made remains a subject of debate. Several American cities claim to be its birthplace. Among them are Two Rivers, Wisconsin; Ithaca, New York; and Evanston, Illinois. Each city has its own story, but not all of the details can be confirmed by documents.

One of the most famous versions is linked to Two Rivers. According to local legend, in 1881, pharmacist Edward Berners received an unusual order from a customer named George Gallower. Galloway wanted an ice cream soda—a drink made with ice cream and soda water. However, local regulations allegedly prohibited the sale of such drinks on Sundays. So Berners offered a compromise: he served the ice cream separately, adding chocolate syrup to it. According to this version, that’s how the new dessert came to be.

Another story is told in Ithaca. It has documentary evidence in the form of a newspaper advertisement. On April 5, 1892, the local newspaper, the Ithaca Daily Journal, advertised a new dessert called “Cherry Sunday.” It was allegedly created by Chester Platt, the owner of the Platt & Colt pharmacy, for Reverend John Scott. He added cherry syrup and candied cherries to vanilla ice cream. Patrons enjoyed the dessert, and its name appeared in the advertisement.

Later, the word Sunday began to be spelled “sundae.” One theory is that the spelling was changed to avoid using the name of the day Sunday for a commercial product. However, the exact reason for this change remains unclear. Therefore, the story of the name’s origin—as well as the location where the dessert itself was created—should be taken with a grain of salt: popular legends coexist with documentary evidence, but there is no definitive answer.

How the Sundae Became Popular in the U.S.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, ice cream was sold not only in specialty shops but also at so-called soda fountains attached to pharmacies. There, visitors could order carbonated drinks, frozen sodas, and various sweets. Sundae fit right into this culture: it was easy to prepare, and the ingredients could be customized to suit the customer’s preferences.

Gradually, new variations of the dessert emerged. People began adding chocolate fudge, caramel, nuts, fruit, cookies, and whipped cream to the ice cream. Establishments competed for customers’ attention not only with taste but also with presentation. Special tall glasses were used for sundaes, which clearly showcased the ice cream, sauce, and toppings.

Over time, the dessert became a staple on the menus of American cafes and ice cream parlors. It spawned dozens of variations, and some of them even became recognizable dishes in their own right. For example, a banana split is made with a banana sliced lengthwise, a few scoops of ice cream, and various sauces. It can be considered a type of sundae, but not every sundae is a banana split. Today, this dessert is enjoyed not only in the U.S. It can be found on café menus in various countries, and homemade recipes are easy to adapt to local ingredients. No special equipment is needed: all you need is ice cream, sauce, and a few of your favorite toppings.

How to Celebrate National Banana Split Day

There’s no set way to celebrate this day. People simply choose their favorite dessert or try new combinations. Some visit an ice cream shop or café, while others make sundaes at home. For many, it’s an excuse to get together with friends or treat their family to a small sweet treat.

One popular idea is to set up a “sundae bar” at home. The table is set with several kinds of ice cream, sauces, nuts, berries, fruits, chocolate shavings, cookies, and other toppings. Each guest creates their own dessert using the ingredients they like. This format is convenient for a group, since there’s no need to prepare identical servings for everyone.

Cafés and restaurants can join in the celebration with special offers, new flavors, or themed desserts. People post photos of their own sundae creations on social media, share recipes, and use the hashtag #NationalSundaeDay. At the same time, this isn’t a nationwide tradition with set rules, but rather an informal occasion to celebrate this popular dessert.

Fun Facts About the Sundae

Several cities claim to be the sundae’s birthplace. Taunton, Ithaca, and Evanston each have their own versions of its origins. The dispute between the cities has even become part of local history and tourist stories.

One of the earliest written references is linked to Ithaca. A newspaper advertisement for “Cherry Sunday” was published in the Ithaca Daily Journal on April 5, 1892. This document is often cited as one of the most compelling pieces of evidence regarding the early history of the sundae.

A banana split is also a type of sundae. But its distinctive presentation is key: the banana is sliced lengthwise and placed alongside scoops of ice cream and sauces.

A sundae doesn’t have to be chocolate. It can be made with strawberry, caramel, fruit, nut, and other sauces. Some recipes even include savory additions, such as pretzels.

This dessert is easy to adapt to the season. In the summer, fresh berries and fruits are added, and in the fall—apples, cinnamon, nuts, and caramel.

Three sundae recipes you can make at home

A classic sundae doesn’t require any complicated ingredients. But if you want to try something unusual, you can add apples with cinnamon to the ice cream or pair chocolate with salty pretzels. Below are three options: one traditional and two more creative ones.

1. Classic vanilla sundae with chocolate sauce

Ingredients for one serving:

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream;

2–3 tablespoons of chocolate sauce;

2 tablespoons of whipped cream;

1 teaspoon of chopped nuts;

1 cocktail cherry;

a little chocolate shavings, if desired.

Preparation:

Scoop the ice cream into a tall glass or dessert bowl. Drizzle chocolate sauce over it so that it covers not only the top but also the spaces between the scoops. Add whipped cream, sprinkle with chopped nuts and chocolate shavings. Finish by placing a cocktail cherry on top. Serve the dessert immediately, before the ice cream starts to melt.

2. Fall Sundae with Caramelized Apples and Cinnamon

Ingredients for one serving:

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream;

1 small apple;

1 tablespoon of butter;

1–2 tablespoons of sugar;

½ teaspoon cinnamon;

1 tablespoon caramel sauce;

1 tablespoon chopped walnuts;

whipped cream, if desired.

Preparation:

Wash the apple, remove the core, and cut it into small cubes. Melt the butter in a skillet, then add the sugar and apples. Cook for a few minutes over medium heat until the pieces are tender but still hold their shape. At the end, add the cinnamon and stir. Let the apples cool slightly so they don’t melt the ice cream instantly.

Scoop the vanilla ice cream into a dessert bowl and top with the warm apples. Drizzle with caramel sauce, sprinkle with nuts, and garnish with whipped cream if desired. This version combines cold ice cream, warm fruit, the aroma of cinnamon, and sweet caramel. This dessert is a perfect fit for an autumn menu.

3. Chocolate Sandwich with Brownies and Salted Pretzels

Ingredients per serving:

2 scoops of chocolate or vanilla ice cream;

1 small piece of brownie;

1–2 tablespoons of chocolate sauce;

3–4 small salted pretzels;

1 tablespoon of chopped peanuts;

2 tablespoons whipped cream;

a pinch of sea salt, if desired.

Preparation:

Cut the brownie into small pieces. If you like, warm it slightly to soften the center. Place half of the brownie pieces in a dessert bowl, add scoops of ice cream, and drizzle with chocolate sauce. Top with the remaining brownie pieces, whipped cream, and chopped peanuts. Break the pretzels into several pieces and add them just before serving so they stay crispy. If desired, you can sprinkle the dessert with a very small amount of sea salt.

In this recipe, the salty pretzels balance out the sweet chocolate, while the brownies add a rich flavor to the dessert. If you want a more pronounced contrast, use vanilla ice cream. And for true chocolate lovers, chocolate ice cream is the way to go.

National Sundae Day isn’t a holiday with ancient rituals or strict rules. Its main idea is simple: to celebrate a dessert that has been part of American culinary culture for over a century and to make your own version. And on November 11, all you need is some ice cream, your favorite sauce, and a little imagination.

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