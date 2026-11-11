Russia plans to bring back wired radio amid regular internet outages

Russian authorities intend to expand the wired radio broadcasting network, which could serve as an additional channel for alerting the public during mobile internet outages. The Russian Ministry of Digital Development has prepared corresponding amendments to the Communications Sector Development Strategy.

The ministry explains the need for this step by citing the ongoing tense geopolitical situation, which is expected to persist for an indefinite period. According to the ministry’s assessment, existing wired radio networks not only provide broadcasts of the three mandatory radio programs but can also be used to transmit emergency messages.

Among the advantages of this technology, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development cites targeted signal delivery, independence from external power sources, and resistance to cyberattacks. The company “Russian Broadcasting and Alert Networks” (RSVO) asserts that the networks in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and occupied Sevastopol have been preserved and modernized in line with current technologies and security requirements.

At the same time, the actual coverage of wired radio in Russia remains limited. According to Leonid Konik, a partner at ComNews Research, there are two operators in the country—RSVO and Rostelecom. The former serves three cities of federal significance, while the latter serves the regions.

Of approximately 20 million potential subscribers, RSVO has retained fewer than 3 million. Rostelecom, for its part, is gradually phasing out radio access points. Specifically, in 2025, there were about 1,000 such access points in the Oryol Region and approximately 2,000 in Perm. Restoring and modernizing the infrastructure will require investments in the billions, noted Igor Bederov, founder of the company “Internet-Rozysk.”

Experts also point out the technical features of this type of connection. A home speaker is powered by the radio network rather than a standard electrical outlet, so it can operate even during a power outage in the home. However, this advantage is lost if the radio node itself does not have a backup power source, explained Ilya Ilyinsky, an NTI expert on technological development.

Konik noted that from a radio broadcasting perspective, the wired format is outdated; however, the Russian government continues to view it as one of the primary channels for emergency alerts. At the same time, only a small portion of the country’s population has access to such networks.

In Russia, data centers are being asked to disconnect customers to preserve capacity.

In Buryatia, mobile internet will be shut down until the end of the war against Ukraine.

Earlier, a large-scale mobile internet outage occurred in St. Petersburg.

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