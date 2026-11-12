A Bulgari pink diamond was sold at auction for $14.6 million

One of the rarest diamonds in the world—the 24-carat pink Bulgari Pink—was sold at auction for $14.6 million. The emerald-cut gem had been in a private family collection for over 70 years. It is considered so unique that it is referred to as the “Mona Lisa” of pink diamonds.

The Bulgari Pink diamond weighs 24 carats and is distinguished by its rich pink color. It was mined in the famous Golconda mines of India—a deposit that has yielded many world-renowned gemstones, including the “Koh-i-Noor,” which adorns the Queen’s crown.

For over 70 years, the diamond was part of a private family collection. According to researchers, it was purchased in the 1950s by the great-grandfather and great-grandmother of the current owner. The stone was later entrusted to the Bulgari jewelry house in Rome, which at that time was rapidly emerging as one of the world’s leading brands.

It was Bulgari’s master craftsmen who cut the rough diamond and transformed it into a piece of jewelry.

The stone belongs to Type IIa—an extremely rare category of diamonds in which no measurable impurities of nitrogen or boron are detected.

In addition, the diamond is classified as Fancy Intense Pink. This is one of the most sought-after color categories among gemstones.

According to Dr. Vui Van, Senior Vice President of Research and Identification at the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), natural pink diamonds are very rare, and stones of this size and quality are exceptionally rare.

Most natural pink diamonds examined by GIA experts weigh less than one carat. In contrast, the Bulgari Pink weighs 24 carats, has a rich pink color, and a clarity grade of VVS2.

Researchers explain that the unusual color of natural pink diamonds is linked to the presence of nitrogen-vacancy centers—specific structural defects in the crystal lattice.

On the eve of the auction at Christie’s Geneva branch, Max Fosett, international head of the jewelry department, called the Bulgari Pink the “Mona Lisa” of pink diamonds.

This description underscores the stone’s exceptional nature, which combines a rare color, significant weight, high clarity, and a rich history.

Ultimately, the gem sold for $14.6 million, confirming collectors’ strong interest in unique natural diamonds.

The Daily Mail reports on this.

Earlier in Dubai, the 888.88-carat Infinity black diamond was publicly unveiled for the first time. It was presented by the Belgian company Diamond Trading NV during the Dubai Diamond Conference on October 26.

A U.S. Navy reservist found a 6.03-carat diamond in Arkansas during a live TikTok broadcast. The gem is estimated to be worth more than $1 million.

Read us on