The US Air Force responded to suspicious unauthorized drone activity over Royal Air Force Lakenheath air base in England. As The War Zone reports, US Air Force security units responded to the activity in the evening.

No casualties or damage

A US Air Force spokesperson told the outlet that the incident did not affect personnel, aircraft, or the base’s infrastructure. The US military also said it continues to work closely with British colleagues to ensure the safety of US service members, civilian personnel, contractors, and their families.

The US Air Force urged people to report any unusual or suspicious activity to local authorities. The statement did not specify who may have operated the drones.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Enhanced security measures

Earlier, the DefenceGeek account on X, which analyzes open-source data, reported alarm signals at Lakenheath, Mildenhall, and Feltwell bases. It also published a video that allegedly captured the sound of sirens near Mildenhall base.

According to The War Zone, KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft and other aircraft have begun being moved from Mildenhall air base since the start of the week. This occurred amid heightened security at three bases in England where US aircraft are stationed. The Wall Street Journal linked the tightened security regime to threats from Iran.

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