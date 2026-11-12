The Kremlin Revealed the Topics of Putin's Talks with Witkoff and Kushner

During a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and U.S. President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the American leader’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, they will discuss ways to achieve a peaceful resolution to the war against Ukraine.

Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on the morning of November 12.

“Today we will explore and discuss various issues leading to a lasting resolution of the crisis surrounding Ukraine. All issues related to achieving a peaceful resolution,” Ushakov said.

As a reminder, on November 12, U.S. President’s Special Envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff flew to Moscow following talks in Abu Dhabi.

At Vnukovo Airport, the American representatives were met by Kirill Dmitriev, a special representative of the Russian dictator.

It is expected that during talks with Vladimir Putin, the parties will discuss issues related to finding ways to achieve a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov.

On November 11, two days of talks involving Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations concluded in Abu Dhabi. The key topics were supposed to be a ceasefire and post-war security guarantees for Ukraine. However, the focus shifted to discussions on the future architecture of European security, which will take shape after the war in Ukraine ends.

Ukraine’s position in the peace talks remains unchanged: a ceasefire, the creation of an effective system of security guarantees, and the return of prisoners of war.

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