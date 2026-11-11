Kushner and Witkoff plan to meet with Putin in Moscow on Thursday

U.S. President’s Special Representative Jared Kushner announced that he will travel to Moscow on November 11 along with Steve Witkoff. There, representatives of the Donald Trump administration plan to meet with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

He made this announcement on Wednesday, November 11, following trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, according to Ukrinform.

As a reminder, Arakhamia suggested that peace between Ukraine and Russia could be achieved by the end of 2026.

Prior to this, following the talks in Abu Dhabi, Kushner identified the most difficult obstacle on the path to peace.

Earlier in Abu Dhabi, the second day of talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia on ending the war took place: key takeaways.

Prior to that, Zelenskyy outlined the main objective of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Abu Dhabi.

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