Budanov made an intriguing statement following talks in Abu Dhabi

Kirill Budanov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated on November 11 that the details of the negotiations in Abu Dhabi will remain confidential until agreements are reached. According to him, it is not the course of the discussions that matters, but their final outcome.

“The issues raised during the negotiations are a matter for the negotiations themselves. Only the result matters. When we achieve it, it will be publicly announced,” Budanov said.

Negotiations involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia took place on November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi. The Ukrainian delegation was represented by Kirill Budanov, Rustem Umerov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Vadym Skibitsky.

As a reminder, Arakhamia suggested that peace between Ukraine and Russia could be achieved by the end of 2026.

Prior to that, following the talks in Abu Dhabi, Kushner identified the most difficult obstacle on the path to peace.

Earlier in Abu Dhabi, the second day of talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia on ending the war took place: key takeaways.

Prior to that, Zelenskyy outlined the main objective of the Ukrainian delegation at the Abu Dhabi talks.

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