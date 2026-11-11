Zelenskyy met with King Frederick X of Denmark

During his visit to Denmark on November 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an audience with King Frederik X. Also present at the meeting were Crown Prince Christian of Denmark and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

During the conversation, the Head of State briefed the Danish side on the current security situation in Ukraine, in particular regarding the intensification of Russian attacks on critical and energy infrastructure.

The participants discussed further cooperation in the areas of security and the protection of civilians, as well as support and rehabilitation for wounded Ukrainian servicemen and veterans. Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the King, the government, and the people of Denmark for their consistent assistance to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced this on Facebook.

On November 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed members of the Danish Parliament, the Folketing. He became the first head of a foreign state to speak from the rostrum of the main chamber of the Danish Parliament.

Zelenskyy joked that the only thing to regret today is the lack of a shared border between Ukraine and Denmark. According to him, Denmark has “much better neighbors.”

Earlier, Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark and announced a new aid package for Ukraine’s defense.

Zelenskyy outlined the main objective of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Abu Dhabi.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Ukrainian negotiating team on the results of the first day of consultations in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on November 10.

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