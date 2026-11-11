Arakhamia suggested that peace between Ukraine and Russia could be achieved by the end of 2026

A peace agreement to end the Russian-Ukrainian war could be reached by the end of 2026. This possibility was raised on November 11 by Davyd Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” faction and a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the Abu Dhabi talks, during a press conference following the consultations.

“I think we currently have good momentum to reach a decision before the New Year,” Arakhamia said.

According to him, the current course of the negotiations gives reason to expect that agreements will be reached before the end of the year.

Earlier, following the talks in Abu Dhabi, Kushner identified the most difficult obstacle on the path to peace.

Earlier in Abu Dhabi, the second day of talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia on ending the war took place: key takeaways.

Prior to that, Zelenskyy outlined the main objective of the Ukrainian delegation at the Abu Dhabi talks.

Read us on