Canada and Austria will join forces to rebuild Ukraine

Canada and Austria have agreed to strengthen their joint efforts toward Ukraine’s postwar recovery. The countries plan to step up their cooperation to contribute to the country’s reconstruction once the war ends.

This is stated in a joint statement by the foreign ministers of Canada and Austria, Anita Anand and Beate Mainl-Reisinger, released following their meeting.

“The ministers agreed to strengthen Canadian-Austrian cooperation in supporting Ukraine, particularly in the areas of recovery and reconstruction, humanitarian aid, energy security and resilience, the return of Ukrainian children who were forcibly displaced or illegally deported to Russia, the release of unlawfully detained civilians and prisoners of war, as well as support for veterans and their families,” the statement reads.

The ministers also emphasized the importance of holding perpetrators accountable for war crimes and violations of international law.

“They condemned Russia’s recent strikes on civilian infrastructure and humanitarian targets in Ukraine, as well as other unlawful and unjustified actions related to Russian aggression. They reaffirmed their commitment to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in accordance with the UN Charter and international law,” the document states.

Source: Government of Canada

As a reminder, a meeting on security guarantees and the reconstruction of Ukraine will take place in Brussels.

Finland and the European Commission have agreed to provide 240 million euros in funding for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed former Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as its authorized representative to the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund (URIF).

Finland will provide a 50 million euro loan to the International Development Association (IDA), which is part of the World Bank Group. The funds are intended to finance Ukraine’s reconstruction.

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