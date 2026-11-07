The Canadian Foreign Minister told Lavrov that the abduction of children and attacks on civilians are unacceptable

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand used the G20 meeting to personally convey to Sergey Lavrov Ottawa’s position on the abduction of Ukrainian children, shelling of civilians, and attacks on energy infrastructure. She emphasized that, on her own initiative, she would not have invited the Russian foreign minister to any meeting.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand made this statement in Ottawa.

“Last week in Atlanta, I sat across from Sergey Lavrov during the G20 meeting. I would not have invited Sergey Lavrov to any Canadian conference or a conference hosted by Canada, but given that he was invited to the G20, I took the opportunity to openly condemn Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine,” Anand said.

She added that she also drew the Russian foreign minister’s attention to “the utterly irresponsible actions related to the abduction of Ukrainian children, attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, and repeated shelling of civilians.”

According to Anand, she also spoke with India’s foreign minister about establishing a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

“The discussion focused on combining this truce with a ceasefire regarding energy infrastructure, including nuclear facilities,” the Canadian foreign minister noted, according to Ukrinform.

Earlier, Lavrov complained to Trump in the U.S. about sanctions against Russia.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, during a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Atlanta, addressed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov directly, stating that Russia is the aggressor in the war against Ukraine and will not be able to win.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas stated that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov showed no willingness whatsoever to engage in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in the U.S.

The organizers of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, canceled the group photo session after representatives from several countries refused to be photographed alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

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