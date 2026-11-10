The world's tallest statue of Pope Leo XIV has been erected in Peru – Reuters

Authorities in the Peruvian city of Callao have unveiled a 14-meter statue of Pope Leo XIV, which the local municipality calls the world’s tallest sculpture of a pontiff. The monument was erected on the Pacific coast ahead of the head of the Catholic Church’s arrival in Peru.

The grand opening took place on November 9 in Callao’s seaside park, attended by hundreds of local residents and accompanied by a youth choir. The 14-meter-tall monument consists of a 10-meter-tall sculpture of the pontiff in white papal vestments with outstretched arms and a 4-meter-tall pedestal. Peruvian artists Rafael Gutiérrez and Davey Wong worked for 45 days to create the monument, which is made of steel, fiberglass, and resin.

Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Peru will begin on November 11 as part of a 12-day tour of South America. The trip holds special significance for the pontiff, as he served as a missionary in the country for many years, held the position of bishop of Chiclayo, and holds Peruvian citizenship.

Source: Reuters News Agency.

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