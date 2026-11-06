A plane crash involving a light aircraft occurred on the A2 highway northeast of Magdeburg, Germany; the aircraft crashed directly onto the roadway.

According to local police and emergency services, the aircraft’s wreckage was completely destroyed by fire; however, preliminary reports indicate that vehicles on the highway were not damaged.

Details regarding the number of passengers, fatalities, or injuries resulting from the incident are currently being determined; rescue operations and an investigation into the causes of the crash are ongoing at the scene.

Source: Bild.

As a reminder, in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, an L-39 “Albatros” training aircraft—which is in service with the occupying forces—crashed.

A Norwegian Airlines passenger plane, which was en route to Dubrovnik, Croatia, on July 27, was forced to change course and make an emergency landing in Vienna. The cause was a crack in the aircraft’s windshield. The landing was safe, and there are no reports of injuries.

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