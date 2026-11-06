Deutsche Welle has changed the spelling of the city of Oleshky

The Russian-language edition of Deutsche Welle has changed the spelling of the Ukrainian city’s name, Oleshky, to the Ukrainian version. Previously, the publication had used the Russian form “Aleshki.” The editorial team explained that the issue of the city’s name has long since gone beyond a linguistic debate and taken on political significance.

In their statement, the journalists noted that from now on they will spell the city’s name according to the Ukrainian spelling—Oleshky. “The Russian-language editorial team at DW has switched to the Ukrainian spelling of the city’s name, Oleshky,” the statement reads.

The editorial team explained that they decided to change their approach after the issue of the city’s name became the subject of widespread public and political attention. According to the journalists, it is no longer merely a matter of translation nuances or linguistic norms. Recently, Oleshky has been in the spotlight of the international community. Against this backdrop, the use of one form of the name or another has become a matter not only of language but also of attitudes toward Ukrainian place names.

Who Else Uses the Name “Aleshki”?

Yuriy Antoshchuk, an expert in information and communication technologies, previously drew attention to this issue. He publicly raised the question of why DW’s Russian-language edition uses the form “Aleshki,” which, according to him, is promoted by Russian propagandists. Antoshchuk also noted that other Russian-language media outlets, including “Radio Liberty” and BBC News Russian, still use this spelling.

The expert reported that following the publication of articles titled “Aleshki,” he drafted a letter to Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “And after their ‘Aleshki’ articles, we drafted a letter to the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Just as it used to be ‘Kyiv — not Kiev,’ so too is ‘Oleshky’ — not ‘Aleshki,’” Antoshchuk wrote.

Consequently, the Russian-language edition of Deutsche Welle has already changed the spelling of the city’s name. At the same time, the issue remains relevant for other international media outlets that continue to use the Russian form “Aleshki.” The Russian-language edition of Deutsche Welle itself announced the change.

In Oleshky, Kherson Oblast—which is temporarily occupied by Russia—Konstantin Melnik, a former school principal, was killed in a drone attack following the end of a local ceasefire.

In Ukraine, comprehensive support continues for citizens who were evacuated from the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. They are being helped to restore their documents, apply for social benefits, receive necessary supplies, and resolve housing issues.

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