Lukashenko's favorite team was barred from participating in the World Hockey Championships

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has barred the Belarusian national teams from participating in the 2027 World Championships. This applies to both the men’s and junior national teams.

The

decision was made in accordance with the principles approved at the IIHF’s mid-year congress in 2022. It applies to the 2027 World Junior Championship (under-20) and the 2027 Men’s World Championship.

The basis for the decision was a ruling by the IIHF Disciplinary Committee, which partially upheld the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation’s appeal against the IIHF Council’s decision of July 27, 2026. At the same time, the committee confirmed that it has no legal grounds to demand the immediate return of the Belarusian national teams to international competition.

In reaching its decision, the IIHF Council took into account the organizational and sporting arrangements for both championships, including the competition structure, schedule, ticket sales, and preparations for the tournaments. In light of these circumstances, the Belarusian national teams will not participate in the 2027 championships.

This was reported by the IIHF.

As a reminder, Russian skier Alexander Bolshunov was not granted permission to return to international competition, even under neutral status. Consequently, the athlete will not be able to participate in international events for the time being.

The European Archery Federation (World Archery Europe, WAE) will lift restrictions on the Russian Archery Federation, its athletes, teams, and officials effective January 1, 2027.

Russian ski jumper Evgeny Klimov has been granted permission to compete in international events during the 2026–27 season. FIS has added him to the list of individual neutral athletes, even though, after the start of the full-scale war, Klimov attended a pro-war rally in Moscow and appeared in public wearing the “Z” symbol.

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