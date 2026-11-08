Terrorist attack in Krakow: The shooter's parents and sister were found dead in the apartment

In Poland, law enforcement officials have completed a search of the apartment of a 24-year-old man who carried out a shooting in downtown Kraków. The bodies of three people—the attacker’s father, mother, and sister—were found in the apartment. All three died from gunshot wounds.

The apartment was searched in the town of Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski. In addition to the bodies of the victims, law enforcement officers found several firearms there, which they seized for further investigation.

Police spokesperson Deputy Inspector Andrzej Fijolek confirmed that the victims were the man’s immediate family members.

“They were the perpetrator’s father, a 53-year-old man; his 52-year-old mother; and his sister, who had just turned 21. They were all shot to death. Several firearms were also found in the apartment. Law enforcement officers seized them,” Fijolek said.

Around 3:00 p.m., the man drove into Rynek Square in Kraków and began shooting at random passersby from his car.

As a result of the attack, the death toll has risen to six. Another 12 victims are in very critical condition.

This was reported by Polish Radio.

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