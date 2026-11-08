Serbia's new parliament will convene for the first time on November 17

The first session of Serbia’s newly elected parliament will take place on Tuesday, November 17. The date was announced by outgoing Speaker of Parliament Ana Brnabić.

According to the final results of the October 25 election, the “Student List” won 140 of the 250 seats in parliament, while the Serbian Progressive Party won 103 seats.

During the first session, lawmakers are expected to elect a new speaker and form other parliamentary bodies. After that, the country must form a new government within 90 days.

Source: Associated Press

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz congratulated the Students Win (Student List) on its victory in Serbia’s parliamentary elections and stated that Berlin would actively support the country’s European path.

In Serbia, according to preliminary results of the early parliamentary elections, the opposition Students Win list received 52.54% of the vote. The coalition of former President Aleksandar Vučić received 39.29%. Vucic acknowledged the victory of the Students Win list.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reacted to the results of the parliamentary elections in Serbia by congratulating the “Student List” on its victory.

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