U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the U.S. military could resume strikes against Iran if Tehran does not agree to a new nuclear deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Trump, Washington expects Iran to sign a “very serious agreement.” He also assured that U.S. forces in the region are on high alert.

The U.S. president noted the presence of three aircraft carriers and stated that the U.S. military has already identified potential targets for new attacks. These include energy facilities and transportation infrastructure, specifically 38 bridges, which, he said, could be destroyed within an hour.

At the same time, Trump said he would not want to destroy Iran’s infrastructure, as rebuilding it could take about ten years.

Source: CNN

The U.S. military attacked a merchant ship in the Gulf of Oman after its civilian crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted several times to breach the naval blockade of Iran.

Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, stated that the United States would face a “devastating response” if it started a war.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States could become an occupying force in Iran. He also acknowledged that limited military strikes had been carried out near the Iranian island of Qeshm.

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