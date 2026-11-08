The Democratic leader in the U.S. Congress has endorsed the impeachment of the Pentagon chief
Hakim Jeffries, the Democratic leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, spoke out in support of a resolution calling for the possible impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hagseth.
He accused the Pentagon chief of abusing his authority and undermining national security. Jeffries also stated that Hagseth’s actions have led to war with Iran, rising prices for Americans, and a deterioration in the security situation.
Democrats plan to discuss the resolution on Tuesday, November 10, during their first session following the midterm congressional elections.
Source: Bloomberg
U.S. President Donald Trump said he intends to keep Pete Hagset as head of the Pentagon, despite calls from some quarters for the official to resign.
U.S. President Donald Trump is consulting with advisers on whether to keep Defense Secretary Pete Hagset in office following the Republican Party’s defeat in Tuesday’s elections.
U.S. President Donald Trump discussed with his advisers the possibility of firing Defense Secretary Pete Hagset following significant Republican losses in the midterm elections.