Hakim Jeffries, the Democratic leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, spoke out in support of a resolution calling for the possible impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hagseth.

He accused the Pentagon chief of abusing his authority and undermining national security. Jeffries also stated that Hagseth’s actions have led to war with Iran, rising prices for Americans, and a deterioration in the security situation.

Democrats plan to discuss the resolution on Tuesday, November 10, during their first session following the midterm congressional elections.

Source: Bloomberg