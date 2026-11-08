Two people were killed and 33 others were injured in a bus accident in Croatia

On the A3 highway near the town of Ivanic-Grad in Croatia, a bus with Serbian license plates that was heading to Zagreb overturned.

The accident occurred on the morning of November 8. The bus first crashed into a guardrail, then overturned and ended up in a field. There were 33 passengers and two drivers on board.

According to the Croatian Ministry of Health, two people were killed, six suffered serious injuries, and another 27 sustained minor injuries.

One of the passengers claims that the drivers switched places during a stop before the accident, and that the new driver fell asleep a few minutes after the bus started moving. This account has yet to be verified.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. The causes of the accident are under investigation.

Source: HRT.

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