Heavy rains flooded the Save the Chimps sanctuary in Florida, where about 200 primates are kept. Due to overflowing canals, the water blocked the internal roads used to deliver more than 1.3 metric tons of food to the animals every day.

Caleb, a 38-year-old chimpanzee, found himself on a small patch of dry land surrounded by water. Reserve staff used a drone to deliver food and blankets to him.

The video shows the primate running up to a bag of food dropped from the drone and grabbing a banana. Later, Caleb managed to escape the island on his own using a rope.

To provide food and medicine to the other animals, staff used tractors and trucks. As of November 7, the water had begun to recede, and all the chimpanzees remained safe.

At the same time, the flood damaged the reserve’s buildings and equipment.

Source: Associated Press.

At the Second Chance Chimpanzee Refuge in central Liberia, comprehensive medical examinations were conducted on chimpanzees that had previously been used in laboratory research on a hepatitis B vaccine.

In Japan, the famous chimpanzee Ai Weiwei, who revolutionized perceptions of primate intelligence, died at the age of 49.

Three chimpanzees—Mongu, Cesar, and Hussein—were kidnapped from the JACK Primate Rehabilitation Center in Lubumbashi, the second-largest city in the Congo. The kidnappers contacted the center’s founder, Roxana Chantero. They demanded a ransom, the exact amount of which has not been disclosed, but it is known to be a six-figure sum.

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