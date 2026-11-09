In Krakow, Tusk and Nawrocki to hold a March of Silence following the deaths of six people

On Monday, November 9, at 8:00 p.m. local time, a Silent March will take place in Kraków to honor the memory of those killed in Saturday’s shooting. Six people were killed in the incident. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Karol Nawrocki will participate in the event.

Participants are scheduled to gather at the corner of the Main Market Square and Slavkovska Street. The purpose of the event is to honor the memory of those who died in Saturday’s attack and to express solidarity with the victims and their families.

On Monday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on people to participate in the March of Silence. “Let’s all come together in Kraków today at 8:00 p.m.,” the head of government wrote on Platform X.

Shortly thereafter, the official profile of the city of Kraków announced that both Tusk and Polish President Karol Nawrocki would take part in the event. Both politicians will join the march at the invitation of Kraków Mayor Łukasz Gibala.

A spokesperson for the Polish president also confirmed to Onet that Nawrocki would be attending the event.

This was reported by the Polish news outlet Onet.

The attacker who opened fire in the center of Kraków has died in Poland.

As a reminder, in Kraków, Poland, an armed man killed six people in the city’s main square. Police shot and apprehended the attacker.

In Kraków, Poland, six people were killed and 16 others were injured as a result of the shooting in the market square. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, following a meeting with representatives of law enforcement and the administration, announced that the country will observe a period of national mourning on November 8 and 9.

During the operation to apprehend the man involved in the deadly shooting in Kraków, Poland, two police officers were injured. The moment of the arrest was captured on video, which was shared by Polish media.

Read us on