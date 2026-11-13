ATP Finals groups in Turin determined — Interia Sport

The draw for the ATP Finals groups, the season-ending individual men's tournament, took place in Turin, Italy. Carlos Alcaraz was placed in the Ivan Lendl Group, which will also feature Frances Tiafoe, Daniil Medvedev and Flavio Cobolli. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Ivan Lendl Group

According to the publication, Alcaraz returned to competition at the US Open after an injury that caused him to miss Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Since then, the Spaniard has won three tournaments. The ATP Finals and the Davis Cup remain among the trophies he has yet to win.

The article notes that following the draw, Alcaraz received a more favorable group lineup. Adam Romer called the quartets uneven: in his view, the battle to reach the semifinals in the McEnroe Group will be open, while the situation in the Lendl Group appears clearer.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

John McEnroe Group

The John McEnroe Group includes Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, Arthur Fils and Rafael Khodar. Zverev, whom the source calls the leader of the world rankings, will compete in this group for a place in the semifinals.

ATP Finals matches will begin on Sunday, November 15. The participants of the John McEnroe Group will be the first to take the court.

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