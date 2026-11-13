In Indian Wells, United States, Jessica Pegula defeated Linda Noskova in a WTA Finals Group A match — 7:6 (2), 4:6, 7:5. The American saved a match point in the deciding set and secured a place in the semifinals, where she will play Mirra Andreeva, Interia Sport reports.

Match progress

Pegula won the opening set in a tiebreak. During the set, the American twice held a two-game lead and served for the set at 5:4. In the tiebreak, the first four points were won by the players returning serve, but Pegula prevailed 7:2.

In the second set, the American was the first to break and took a 3:2 lead, and at 5:4 she had three break points. However, Noskova won the set 6:4 and levelled the match. This result also guaranteed the Czech player first place in Group A.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Match point and semifinal

In the deciding set, Noskova took a 2:0 lead, but Pegula fought back. At 4:4, the Czech player won her service game, and in the following game, at 30:30, Pegula committed a double fault and gave her opponent a match point. The American held her serve and levelled the score at 5:5.

In the 11th game, Noskova lost her serve at 15:40 when her forehand hit the net. Pegula then served for the victory and finished the match, which lasted 165 minutes. Noskova will play the winner of the match between Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. Earlier, Coco Gauff defeated Marta Kostyuk 6:4, 7:5, but did not reach the semifinals after Pegula's victory.

Read us on