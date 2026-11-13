Merz urged Trump not to reach any agreements regarding Ukraine without Europe

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on U.S. President Donald Trump to avoid making unexpected decisions during his planned meeting with Vladimir Putin in China next week.

Merz expressed concern that the talks could repeat the scenario of the Anchorage summit. He stressed that the U.S. must act in concert with Europe and Ukraine.

Merz called on Trump to coordinate his talks with Putin with Ukraine and Europe

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged U.S. President Donald Trump not to make any unexpected decisions regarding Ukraine during his planned meeting with Vladimir Putin in China next week.

Merz fears a repeat of the Anchorage summit scenario and stressed that Washington must act in concert with Europe and Ukraine. According to him, substantive peace talks involving European partners could begin in the coming weeks.

The chancellor also stated that security guarantees for Ukraine after peace is achieved should be the main focus of the negotiations. He called on EU leaders to ensure long-term support for Kyiv.

Source: Reuters

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Europe’s interests in potential peace talks on Ukraine could be represented by five countries—Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Poland.

European countries agree that they should be represented at the negotiating table to end the war, but have not yet reached a consensus on who exactly will represent their interests. The issue was discussed on November 12 in Dublin during a meeting of the European Political Community, attended by more than 50 leaders.

U.S. Special Envoy Jared Kushner stated that European countries should select a single person to represent their position during peace negotiations in Ukraine.

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