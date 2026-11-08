Video: Two passenger trains collided in Egypt — seven dead

The accident occurred on November 8 in the El-Ayyat area of Giza Governorate, south of Cairo.

At least seven people were killed, and another 112 were injured.

According to preliminary reports, a train traveling from Giza to El-Fayoum crashed into the rear of another train traveling from Cairo to Aswan. As a result of the collision, several cars derailed.

Seventy-two ambulances were deployed to evacuate the victims. The injured were taken to three hospitals.

Seven people were killed and 112 were injured in a train crash in the city of Ayat in Egypt’s Giza Governorate. https://t.co/wUt7YhqZkM — TRHaber (@trhaber_com) November 8, 2026

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered an urgent investigation into the causes of the accident and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

Source: Reuters

A passenger train derailed in Egypt’s Giza province, injuring at least 64 people. The train was traveling from Cairo to Aswan when several of its cars overturned near the Gerza interchange.

In Spain, at least 68 people were killed when two high-speed trains collided. The accident occurred on the morning of October 28 near the Urda station in the province of Toledo. Another 58 people were hospitalized, 15 of whom are in critical condition.

At least 10 people were killed when two high-speed trains collided near the Urda station in the Spanish province of Toledo. According to the Anadolu Agency, the newspaper El País, citing government sources, reported that the death toll may rise.

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